There can be no protest without music. Whenever people have been fed up about anything, they have sang. And sang. Protest music, for centuries, has been the refuge of the oppressed — a weapon against social and political unrest and a solace for those in pain. In fact, sometimes, protest songs have helped snowball small gripes into huge movements.

The biggest protest song of them all has to be ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ by Bob Dylan (who else!) — a song that was adopted by civil rights’ movements world ver and has become quite the anthem against oppression today. Much before Dylan, there was Billie Holiday’s ‘Strange Fruit’, which was apparently the first time a protest song became ‘popular’. A moody song that uses the metaphor of fruit to depict hanged black men, it was the civil unrest anthem before anthems. In the same vein, several strident songs have been sung during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests

One among them by Chennai-based rapper Rahul Negi, who goes by the name ‘Madara’, has gone viral. Madara’s burst of anger, aptly titled ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ rages against the system and its ineptitude in no uncertain terms.

Tukde Tukde Gang Lyrics – Madara

Lyrics

Halak se nikli baat yahan JNUl kyun sasta hai

Sawaal banta tera private college main kyun kat ta

Satta pe beithe leech, fees se gareeb noche

yahan ghoose deke padhne waale JNU pe bhonke

jhonke school paatal main , murti aasaman main

sangarsh ka ye harsh bethi bagawat pe beti

aawaaz aag ka taap, vidroh ka haav bhaav

kehti bahaav ke saath aksar laashe hain behti

Tu maun bakra yaun tujhe katne ki hai aadat

sapnon pe tere in gawaaron ki likhawat or

Nizamat ka chaiwaala padha likha hota

to is haq ki ladaayi main saath khada hota

haan chaar gaadi waala neta free ka rashan khaata kyun

Utre hain sadak pe kyun AIIMS, IIT, IIMC or BHU

Uttrakhand ke ayurvedic college main bawaal hai

safed kurte main neta ban beitha hai dallal hai

Tera ek neta einstein ki gravity pe atka hai

Ek bola mor aansu peeke bacha karta hai

ek gaaye ka moot pilake karta cancer theek

khud hota jab bimaaar tab AIIMS main jaa ke padta hai

[Chorus]

Ye tukde tukde kon hai, Jo shiksha ke dallal hai

Yee tukde tukde kaun hai, bikaau patrakaar hai

Ye tukde tukde kaun balaatkaar pe maun

chowkidar ka hai bhes par godse ki kaum

Ye tukde tukde kon jo desh bantwaate hai

Ye khud ki aulaadon ko videsh main padhate hai

haq ki ladaayi main ye laathiya chalvaate hai

or anpadhon ko yahan beta bhakt ye banaate hain

kya khaak tarraki karega mera desh ye

kisaan latke hain khet pe , ladki marti hai rape se

balaatkaar karne waale mantri ghoome pradesh main

or 56 inch ke seene waala ghume videsh main

yahan haal hai behaal , patrakaar hai betaaal

Mallal ki ye baat, bemisaal tum haraam ho

zehan ki ye baat ek pankti main bayaan karun to

My dear friend tum kadve ho dallal ho

PHD pe kanhaiya ki logon ko swaal hai

khud ke neta paas kiya MA 33 saal main

media to mauji ki godi main soti hai

Kutton ke chaatne ki bhi seema hoti hai

haaan fek degree waale tujhko kya padhaayege

bnaayenge ye mandir or pakode talvaayenge

bhaktkaayenge muddon se sarkaar ye leechad hai

keechad main kamal nahi launde kamal hi keechad hai

Tukde Tukde Gang Lyrics are written by – Madara

This is not the first time Madara has put out his fury.

‘Madara-Mareech’: How the State Blinds Society

Last month, hip hop artist Rahul Negi released his very first song ‘Madara-Mareech’ on YouTube. The song is a political satire which takes a jibe at viewers for turning a blind eye to the social evils plaguing society.

The song, along with the video, sheds light on the plight of farmers, communal tension, censorship and how development projects are trumpeted to divert society’s attention from the real issues. The artist, hence, repeatedly cries “tu chup kar“, as the camera shifts from one frame to another.

The track also has a mythological undertone, says the artist.

‘Mareech’, the title of the track, was the name of a character in the Ramayana who turned himself into a golden deer to catch Sita’s attention.

He is trying to depict the government as Maareech and our people as the innocent Sita. They [people] think of the government as the golden deer where they are not able to see the other side or the motive because they’ve been distracted from the real issues.

He closely follows politics and wants to use his art to spread awareness. As a rapper, he writes about social evils, injustices and the country’s innumerable problems. Hip hop, he says, has historically been an intrinsic part of revolutions and he wants to take the legacy forward through this latest song.

“I want to educate or make people aware of the current issues and the ones we have been made to forget and to make them realise that if we don’t understand it now, our country won’t remain what Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for,” he said.

While he isn’t sure whether this song will make any difference, he is hopeful that people will gradually know the motive behind the song and understand it. He will be releasing more such songs in the coming months

