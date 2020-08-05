Today, 5th August 2020, marks a year since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and the beginning of the clampdown on communication in Kashmir.

A four-member team from WSS had visited Kashmir from September 23-28, 2019 to interact with the people, especially women and children, to understand the present conditions since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and the bifurcation of the State into two union territories, and to express solidarity with them in their struggle. The team traveled across the districts of Srinagar, Shopian in the South and Baramulla and Kupwara in the North and interacted with people from various walks of life: older and younger women ‘trapped’ in their homes, schoolteachers, hospital functionaries, hawkers, scrap-dealers, roadside vendors, shopkeepers, orchard owners, taxi and auto drivers, school and college students, lawyers, journalists, and activists. They visited villages and mohallas, courts and hospitals at random and were not guided by anyone.

The observations, conversations and discussions they had during this visit came together as ‘Zulm Zakhm Azaadi: Women’s Voices of Resistance in Kashmir‘.

We would like to offer the book to every person interested in understanding what the events of the past year have meant for the life of an ordinary Kashmiri.

Zulm_Zakhm_Azaadi is free to download, but contributions are welcome! Write to us at booksbywss@gmail.com for contributions or to order a hard copy of the book. (Cost = 100/- + courier charges)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Skype

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Related posts