The death toll in the Northeast Delhi communal riots rose to 34 Thursday. ThePrint has accessed details of those killed.

THEPRINT TEAM 27 February, 2020 4:03 pm IST

New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi rose to 34 Thursday as hospitals recorded seven more fatalities in the communal violence that has ripped through the city’s Northeast district.

Until Wednesday night, the total count of casualties stood at 27, of which 25 were at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Violence broke out Sunday evening after pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests clashed, resulting in mobs armed with stones, sticks and rods running amok.

More than 200 people have been injured so far.

Below is the list of 29 deceased released by Delhi Police. It will be updated when more information is available.

GTB Hospital

Maujpur
Vir Bhan, 50 years
Md Mubarak Hussain, 28 years
Pravesh, 48 years

Loni
Shan Mohammed, 35 years

Kardampuri
Md Furqan, 30 years 

Babu Nagar
Rahul Solanki, 26 years

Mustafabad
Mudassar, 30 years
Asfak Hussain, 22 years
Shahid, 25 years

New Mustafabad
Zakir, 24 years

Brijpuri
Mehtab, 22 years
Rahul Thakur, 23 years

Mandoli
Deepak, 34 years

Gokulpuri
Ratan Lal, 42
Ram Ser, 48 years

Chand Bagh
Ankit Sharma, 26 years

Dayalpur Police Station
Mehtab, 22 years
Unknown, 25 years
Unknown male, 22 years
Unknown, 40 years

Karawalnagar Police Station
Beerban, 40 years
Dilbar

Welcome Police Station
Ishak Khan, 24 years
Unknown male, 30 years

Bhajanpura Police Station
Unknown female, 70 years

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Mohammad Tahir, 28 years
Atul Gupta, 45 years

LNJP Hospital

Mahrum Ali, 25 years
Aman, 19 years

