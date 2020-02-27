The death toll in the Northeast Delhi communal riots rose to 34 Thursday. ThePrint has accessed details of those killed.
THEPRINT TEAM 27 February, 2020 4:03 pm IST
New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi rose to 34 Thursday as hospitals recorded seven more fatalities in the communal violence that has ripped through the city’s Northeast district.
Until Wednesday night, the total count of casualties stood at 27, of which 25 were at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.
Violence broke out Sunday evening after pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests clashed, resulting in mobs armed with stones, sticks and rods running amok.
More than 200 people have been injured so far.
Below is the list of 29 deceased released by Delhi Police. It will be updated when more information is available.
GTB Hospital
Maujpur
Vir Bhan, 50 years
Md Mubarak Hussain, 28 years
Pravesh, 48 years
Loni
Shan Mohammed, 35 years
Kardampuri
Md Furqan, 30 years
Babu Nagar
Rahul Solanki, 26 years
Mustafabad
Mudassar, 30 years
Asfak Hussain, 22 years
Shahid, 25 years
New Mustafabad
Zakir, 24 years
Brijpuri
Mehtab, 22 years
Rahul Thakur, 23 years
Mandoli
Deepak, 34 years
Gokulpuri
Ratan Lal, 42
Ram Ser, 48 years
Chand Bagh
Ankit Sharma, 26 years
Dayalpur Police Station
Mehtab, 22 years
Unknown, 25 years
Unknown male, 22 years
Unknown, 40 years
Karawalnagar Police Station
Beerban, 40 years
Dilbar
Welcome Police Station
Ishak Khan, 24 years
Unknown male, 30 years
Bhajanpura Police Station
Unknown female, 70 years
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Mohammad Tahir, 28 years
Atul Gupta, 45 years
LNJP Hospital
Mahrum Ali, 25 years
Aman, 19 years
