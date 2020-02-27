The death toll in the Northeast Delhi communal riots rose to 34 Thursday. ThePrint has accessed details of those killed.

THEPRINT TEAM 27 February, 2020 4:03 pm IST

New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi rose to 34 Thursday as hospitals recorded seven more fatalities in the communal violence that has ripped through the city’s Northeast district.

Until Wednesday night, the total count of casualties stood at 27, of which 25 were at GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Violence broke out Sunday evening after pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests clashed, resulting in mobs armed with stones, sticks and rods running amok.

More than 200 people have been injured so far.

Also read: Why Modi decided to send Ajit Doval to enforce the law, bring peace to Northeast Delhi

Below is the list of 29 deceased released by Delhi Police. It will be updated when more information is available.

GTB Hospital

Maujpur

Vir Bhan, 50 years

Md Mubarak Hussain, 28 years

Pravesh, 48 years

Loni

Shan Mohammed, 35 years

Kardampuri

Md Furqan, 30 years

Babu Nagar

Rahul Solanki, 26 years

Mustafabad

Mudassar, 30 years

Asfak Hussain, 22 years

Shahid, 25 years

New Mustafabad

Zakir, 24 years

Brijpuri

Mehtab, 22 years

Rahul Thakur, 23 years

Mandoli

Deepak, 34 years

Gokulpuri

Ratan Lal, 42

Ram Ser, 48 years

Chand Bagh

Ankit Sharma, 26 years

Dayalpur Police Station

Mehtab, 22 years

Unknown, 25 years

Unknown male, 22 years

Unknown, 40 years

Karawalnagar Police Station

Beerban, 40 years

Dilbar

Welcome Police Station

Ishak Khan, 24 years

Unknown male, 30 years

Bhajanpura Police Station

Unknown female, 70 years

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

Mohammad Tahir, 28 years

Atul Gupta, 45 years

LNJP Hospital



Mahrum Ali, 25 years

Aman, 19 years

